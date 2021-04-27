Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.61-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.75-$15.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $440.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.01 and its 200-day moving average is $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $308.17 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.