Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $35.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

