Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.10) and the highest is ($4.22). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

