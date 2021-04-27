Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.