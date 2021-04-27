Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.