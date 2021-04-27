Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.78. 552,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

