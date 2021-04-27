Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $81.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $78.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

