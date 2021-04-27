Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Financial Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus price target of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 70.01%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Mexus Gold US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 17.03 $16.40 million $0.09 86.67 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -328.41%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property consisting nine concessions covering an area of 10,000 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

