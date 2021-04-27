Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €97.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.33 ($114.51).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of SAN traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €85.38 ($100.45). 1,357,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

