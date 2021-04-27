SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.53 ($153.57).

SAP opened at €118.52 ($139.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.71.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

