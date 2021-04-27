SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.95.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.