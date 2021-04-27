SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.95. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.77.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

