SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,880,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

