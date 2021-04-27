Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSNF. UBS Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

