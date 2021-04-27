Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.20. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

