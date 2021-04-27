Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

