Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.