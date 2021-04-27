Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s 4th Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,375,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

