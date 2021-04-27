Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.