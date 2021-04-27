Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,585. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.

