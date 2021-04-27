Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

