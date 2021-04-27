Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Cut by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 13.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $44,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,742,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 5,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,628. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

