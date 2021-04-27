Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,032. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

