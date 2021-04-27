S&CO Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,190. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

