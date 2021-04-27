S&CO Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 44,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 75.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. 22,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,498. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

