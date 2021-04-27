S&CO Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 323,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.