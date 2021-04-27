S&CO Inc. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RBLX stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. 15,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

