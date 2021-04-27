Scotiabank Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.87. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.