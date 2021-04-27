Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

