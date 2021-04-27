Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

