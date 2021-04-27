SEEN (SEEN) Price Tops $11.03 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. SEEN has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $137,781.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00020675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

