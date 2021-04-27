Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $136.49 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

