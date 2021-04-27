Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.20

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 118.90 ($1.55). Senior shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 480,866 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £482.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.20.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

