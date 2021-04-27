Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,193.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,197.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.