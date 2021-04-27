Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

