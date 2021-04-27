Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after buying an additional 126,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

