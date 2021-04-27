Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $349.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.07. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

