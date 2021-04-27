Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 23,768 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

