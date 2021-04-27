Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 83.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.38. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.