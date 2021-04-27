ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.71. 14,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.78 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

