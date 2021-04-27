ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee Sells 3,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.