Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 3.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86. 32,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,471,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

SESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $489.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

