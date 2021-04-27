Shard Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $748.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $748.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

