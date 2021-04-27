Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. 51,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,831. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,934.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.