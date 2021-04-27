Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 101,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,254. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

