Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,376 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 392,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

