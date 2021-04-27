Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

