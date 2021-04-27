Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 5,355 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CPRT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.66. 11,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,088. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.