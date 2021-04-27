Shopify (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.