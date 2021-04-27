SHPING (SHPING) Trading 505.1% Higher This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 505.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

